With all flags flying overhead



The flags were raised over Lake Benton early Saturday morning by members of the Henry E. Sollie American Legion Post 10 and community members of all ages. Each flag is in memory of a fallen soldier or veteran and has a commemorative cross name placard placed on the flag pole.



Young community members lent a hand in the raising of flags early Saturday morning. Caul Harstad and Anika Finzen placed small flags at the headstones of military veterans.