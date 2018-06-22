A super-sized, thin and crispy, hot and spicy, hold the onions, finger licking fun time
VBS participants had many hands-on learning opportunities throughout the program.
Submitted by
Pr. Dave Furno, St. John’s Lutheran Church
On June 3, St. John’s Lutheran Church began a five-day Vacation Bible Camp with the food-theme, Tasty Treats, for children from age four through those entering eighth grade. There were 27 registered attendees served by 19 adult volunteers. Each day started with lunch at 5:30 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m. after singing fun Bible songs. Everyone in the community was welcomed and 15 of the 27 were from other churches.
Pastor Dave Furno wore a chef’s coat and hat while opening each day with a “super-sized, thin and crispy, hot and spicy, hold the onions, finger licking Tasty Treats cooking show.”
For more photos and the rest of the story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off