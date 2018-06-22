A super-sized, thin and crispy, hot and spicy, hold the onions, finger licking fun time



VBS participants had many hands-on learning opportunities throughout the program.

Pr. Dave Furno, St. John’s Lutheran Church

On June 3, St. John’s Lutheran Church began a five-day Vacation Bible Camp with the food-theme, Tasty Treats, for children from age four through those entering eighth grade. There were 27 registered attendees served by 19 adult vol­unteers. Each day started with lunch at 5:30 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m. after singing fun Bible songs. Everyone in the commu­nity was welcomed and 15 of the 27 were from other churches.

Pastor Dave Furno wore a chef’s coat and hat while opening each day with a “super-sized, thin and crispy, hot and spicy, hold the onions, finger licking Tasty Treats cooking show.”

