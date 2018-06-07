A walk through nature with the Lake Benton Library



The Lake Benton Public Library partnered with the Minnesota Zoo to host a nature walk at the Hole-in-the-Mountain Preserve. Kids and adults learned about local wildlife, plant life, and bug life. Butterfly Conservation Associate Emily Royer is pictured showing the kids in the group different flowers that can be found in Minnesota prairies by using the Prairie Flower ID Guide.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Public Library partnered with the Minnesota Zoo to give lo­cals an opportunity to not only enjoy local nature, but to also understand its importance. On Saturday, June 2, the library hosted a nature walk in Lake Ben­ton’s backyard, Hole-in-the-Mountain Prairie Pre­serve.

Participants in the walk learned about Minnesota’s native plant, animal, and insect species which can be found in the prairie…

