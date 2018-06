Betty Kindelberger, age 84 of Porter, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 14 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Memorial service was 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 4 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Porter. Burial was at Wergeland Cemetery in Porter. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 3, with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby.

