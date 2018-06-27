Chamber discusses summer music ticket sales, Te Tonka Ha festival
June 27, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton Camber of Commerce met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 12. During discussion of Old Business, Karen Lichtsinn reported that the $2 meal was held on Thursday June 7, sponsored by Ray Hurd, with 21 people in attendance. Lichtsinn played piano for Name that Tune and a short sing-along. The next $2 meal will be July 12, sponsored by First Security Bank, and there will be a picnic lunch with games to follow.
