City of Lake Benton will repay the EDA loan early



Dave Lueck, pictured far left, was on hand to speak to the City Council about a partial reimbursement of the licensing fees paid by the Lake Benton Bar one month before it was sold.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Coun­cil met Monday, June 4 for their regular meeting. Dave Lueck, former owner of the Lake Ben­ton Bar, was on hand to request a partial refund for the various city-issued licenses for the bar. Lueck thanked the city, espe­cially City Adminstrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen, for all the extra work she put into the tran­sition process and Trustee Daryl Schlapkohl for his help. “They made the transition to the new ownership very smooth and we really appreciate that,” Lueck stated. Lueck then explained that the bar was sold only one month after the licenses had been renewed and the new own­ers also paid licensing fees to the city. After discussion, it was de­cided that the city would reim­burse $800 of the $1,030 licens­ing fees.

