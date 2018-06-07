City of Lake Benton will repay the EDA loan early
Dave Lueck, pictured far left, was on hand to speak to the City Council about a partial reimbursement of the licensing fees paid by the Lake Benton Bar one month before it was sold.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council met Monday, June 4 for their regular meeting. Dave Lueck, former owner of the Lake Benton Bar, was on hand to request a partial refund for the various city-issued licenses for the bar. Lueck thanked the city, especially City Adminstrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen, for all the extra work she put into the transition process and Trustee Daryl Schlapkohl for his help. “They made the transition to the new ownership very smooth and we really appreciate that,” Lueck stated. Lueck then explained that the bar was sold only one month after the licenses had been renewed and the new owners also paid licensing fees to the city. After discussion, it was decided that the city would reimburse $800 of the $1,030 licensing fees.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off