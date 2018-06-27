County looking at joining other counties in health plan



Dr. Norris Anderson talks to the Lincoln County Commissioners about a county health plan.

By Tammy Mathison

The Lincoln County Board of Commission­ers is considering joining several other counties, in­cluding Pipestone County, to provide a county-based health plan that would benefit healthcare facili­ties, doctors and dentists. Pipestone County, along with some other coun­ties, is already part of this Prime West, and has seen great benefits from it on a local level, not the least of which was the plan being able to fund a new dental clinic in Pipestone.

