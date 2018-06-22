“Farmer of the Year” to premiere locally at the LB Opera House

By Mark Wilmes

Nearly two years af­ter the independent film “Farmer of the Year” was shot in and around Tyler and Lake Benton, it will get its local premiere at the Lake Benton Opera House on Tuesday, June 26.

The movie was produced and directed by Tyler na­tive Kathy Swanson and husband Vince O’Connell. The film was shot under the working title “Hap and Ashley,” but was re­named before hitting the independent film festival tour. “Farmer of the Year” stars Barry Corbin as Hap and Macklinlee Waddell as Ashley, and includes cam­eos by several area resi­dents.

