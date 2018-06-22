“Farmer of the Year” to premiere locally at the LB Opera House
June 22, 2018
By Mark Wilmes
Nearly two years after the independent film “Farmer of the Year” was shot in and around Tyler and Lake Benton, it will get its local premiere at the Lake Benton Opera House on Tuesday, June 26.
The movie was produced and directed by Tyler native Kathy Swanson and husband Vince O’Connell. The film was shot under the working title “Hap and Ashley,” but was renamed before hitting the independent film festival tour. “Farmer of the Year” stars Barry Corbin as Hap and Macklinlee Waddell as Ashley, and includes cameos by several area residents.
