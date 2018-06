The annual Opera House Talent Contest was held Saturday evening. A total of 10 contestants competed for cash prizes. Pictured top, left to right, Allie LaRock, Dan LaRock and Angie Johnson of Hills took the first place prize of $100. Above left, Alexis Christensen of Lake Benton was the winner of $50 for second place. Above right, Sarah Engels of Ivanhoe picked up the third place prize of $25.

