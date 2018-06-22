Johnson is named 2018 Miss Lake Benton



Adrianna Johnson of rural Lake Benton was crowned Miss Lake Benton 2018 on Wednesday, June 13.

By Shelly Finzen

The 2018 Miss Lake Benton pageant was held in a private ceremony at The Country House on Wednesday, June 13. Competing for the title were Adrianna Johnson, Jayla Prosch, and Tiffany Rouge. At the end of the evening, Adrianna Johnson was awarded the title.

The ladies were required to submit an essay explaining what Lake Benton means to them. Each contestant submitted a 2.5 page essay. They were interviewed by the judges and the ladies’ academic achievements and volunteer service hours were also considered in the decision. Finally, during the coronation ceremony, the ladies each presented a talent as part of the competition…

The Miss Lake Benton Court posed with Karlie Christensen, one of the 2017 Miss Lake Benton candidates. Miss Christensen crowned the 2018 Miss Lake Benton during the ceremony. From left are Jayla Prosch, Miss Lake Benton Adrianna Johnson, Christensen, and Tiffany Rouge.