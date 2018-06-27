Lake Benton Girls 18u won Interlakes Softball Tournament for third year in a row



Pictured in front are Maddie Nelson, Adrianna Johnson, Gabby Buckridge, Mariah Zeinstra and Jasmine Jensen. In back are Coach Jerid Johnson, Chynna Berning, Hannah Berg, Makayla Shriver, Shelby Versaevel, Lauren Powers and Coach Seth Shriver. Not pictured is Abby Hollingsworth. Pictured center front with the trophies is the team’s mascot and good luck charm, RIDGEY. According to Coach Johnson, RIDGEY goes everywhere with the team.

On June 16 and 17, the Lake Benton Girls 18u Fastpitch Team traveled to Madison, South Dakota to defend championships from the past two seasons.

Saturday’s pool play games began with the Lake Benton Team fac­ing the Wildcats from the Hartford area. The girls would strike quickly in the first inning after a base hit by Adrianna Johnson; Jasmine Jensen launched a triple to the gap to plate Johnson…

