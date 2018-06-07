LBPD encourages community members to properly dispose of grass clippings

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Police Department (LBPD) pre­sented a report at the June 4 City Council meeting.

The LBPD recognizes that vehicles traveling northbound on Highway 75 coming into Lake Ben­ton are speeding. This has been an ongoing problem, and several attempts to deal with the problem have been tried. Police Chief Tony Sievert has looked into installing an automatic radar speed limit sign, but it is not cost-effective to do so…

