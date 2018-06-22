Mayor reports no response from Tollefson concerning settlement

June 22, 2018

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting Monday, June 18. The meeting began with apologies from two young people who had dam­aged some city-owned property in 2017. The apologies were ac­cepted, and the council turned to discussion of regular business.
In the summer of 2017, the city had been approached by Clyde Krog concerning a 0.14-acre plot of land that neighbors city property…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off