Mayor reports no response from Tollefson concerning settlement

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting Monday, June 18. The meeting began with apologies from two young people who had dam­aged some city-owned property in 2017. The apologies were ac­cepted, and the council turned to discussion of regular business.

In the summer of 2017, the city had been approached by Clyde Krog concerning a 0.14-acre plot of land that neighbors city property…

