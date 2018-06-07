Miss Lake Benton will be crowned next week
June 7, 2018
Tiffany Rouge and Jayla Prosch
By Shelly Finzen
A new Miss Lake Benton will be crowned Wednesday, June 13 at The Country House. Three candidates, all high school juniors, are vying for the title this year— Adrianna Johnson, Jayla Prosch and Tiffany Rouge. The three contestants will be judged based on their written essay, a one-on-one interview with the judges, and their individual talent performance. The private event is sponsored by the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce and other area business sponsors. We are pleased to introduce these candidates to you here.
