Rain, rain, go away. We don’t need no 40 days!



Kayla Sanderson of rural Tyler shot these photos on Sunday afternoon in her backyard as a funnel cloud appeared near Arco at around 3:44 p.m. Sunday, heading toward Minneota. Following the spate of bad weather, a bright rainbow made a welcome appearance.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

When it rains, it pours, and it has poured what seems like buckets of rain across Lincoln County for much of the last week. The heavy rains across the county have caused local lakes, streams, and rivers to raise to flood-point levels.

According to official reports, rainfall totals in Lincoln County, as reported in Ivanhoe, reached 7.52 inches between June 11 and June 24. Contrary to the official reports, however, locals have reported as much as 10 inches total of rainfall in the past two weeks.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.