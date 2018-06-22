Relay For Life Week has arrived



Honorary Chair Caregiver Kathy Weber.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The 2018 Relay For Life of Lincoln County event will be held June 22 at Veterans Memorial Park in Hendricks.

This year’s Honorary Chair Caregiver is Kathy Weber. Weber will speak at the ceremony to offer a professional caregiver’s perspective of the cancer journey. She is a registered nurse at Hendricks Community Hospital, managing the hospice department while also working in the home health department…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.