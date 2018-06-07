Steve Simon visited Tyler to present the Economic and Business Conditions report
June 7, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited LincolnCounty last week, Tuesday, May 29, to talk about the economic and business conditions of southwest Minnesota. He met with Tyler City Administrator Robert Wolfington, Tyler Mayor Greg Peter, and Lonnie Lambertus of Tyler Regional Economic Development (TRED) at the Tyler Fire Hall. Simon said he makes an annual visit to all the counties in southwest Minnesota.
During the meeting, Simon presented the Southwest Minnesota Economic and Business Conditions Report, Fourth Quarter 2017…
