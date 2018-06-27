Two bed-race teams in the Winner’s Circle



The BTFT Bed-Race Team (the Super-Natural Monkeys) returned this year to defend their championship. They took home the gold, despite being bumped into the older category. The team includes Noah Greer, Gabby Thooft and Arthur Finzen.

By Shelly Finzen

There was something for ev­eryone at the 2018 Saddle Horse Holiday events that took place throughout Lake Benton from Friday, June 15 through Sunday, June 17.

The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce sponsored the an­nual Iron Man Jr. competition at School Park on Friday. The boys and girls competed in a variety of endurance events divided into three age brackets. The scores were tallied to determine the overall winners in each age bracket.

The Unicorns — Sydney DeVries, Malyha Slegers and Josiah Drietz — were the winners of the younger category of bedracers.