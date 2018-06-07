Wildcats add another win
June 7, 2018
The Wildcats added another win to their record in Watertown, South Dakota last weekend.
Mike Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats improved their season record to 4-1 with a 40-26 victory over the Watertown Rebels Saturday in Watertown, South Dakota. After the Rebels scored on their first possession to go ahead 6-0, the Wildcats answered with two scores of their own…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.