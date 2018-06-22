Wildcats defeat Rebels at home



After a rough first quarter, the Wildcats defeated the Rebels at home during Saturday’s game.

Submitted by

Mike Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats defeated the Water­town Rebels Saturday night in Lake Benton by a score of 48-28. This win brings the Wildcats re­cord to 6-1 heading into their bye week.

The Wildcat offense once again got off to a slow start and did not score until the end of the first quarter, which tied the game at 7-7. That was the last time the game was close, as the Wildcats went ahead by a score of 28-7 by halftime.

