Area farmers speak to international news about tariffs



Area farmers were recently involved in a roundtable discussion over tariffs for a German news crew.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



In early June, Bob Worth received a phone call he wasn’t expecting. Relatives living in Norway called and told him they had seen him in a news report coming out of the Netherlands. Shortly after that, he heard from a friend traveling in Paris, France, who also saw Worth on the international news. Everyone wanted to know what local farmers were doing in international news. The answer is simple; Worth was answering questions about the tariffs on agricultural products that went into effect July 6.

Leaders of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) are speaking out about what the tariffs could do to American farmers…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Bob Worth was recently interviewed by film crews from the Netherlands, Germany, and Great Britain concerning the tariffs on agricultural products that went into effect on July 6. Other local farmers were also interviewed by the German crew on July 2 at The Lunch Box cafe in Lake Benton.