The July 2-8 Yard of the Week recognition went to Don and Diane Evers at 227 Fremont Street, pictured above. The July 9-15 Yard of the Week honorees are Jack and Sharlean Redlinger at 210 Center Street, pictured below. Thank you to everyone who is working to keep their yards in such nice condition, making Lake Benton such a pretty little town.

