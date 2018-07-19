City approves bid for Harrison Street improvement project



Darcy Miller was on hand to go over the insurance policy with the City Council during Monday’s meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The regular meeting of the Lake Benton City Council was held at the Heritage Center/City Office on Monday evening. Dur­ing the meeting, Maintenance Su­pervisor Todd Draper presented the bids for the Harrison Street improvement project. According to Draper, the city received three bids. The engineering estimate for the project was $86,000. The city has contacted legal counsel, prepared the resolution and re­ceived a recommendation from the engineer. Per the recom­mendations from the engineer, the city accepted the bid from D&G Excavating of Marshall. The council accepted the D&G bid. The project is expected to be completed in early November.

