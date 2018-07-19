CLP main discussion point at Lake Benton LMD annual meeting
Robert Olsen was on hand Saturday at the Lake Benton Lake Management District annual meeting. He spoke about the growing curly-leaf pondweed infestation in the lake and the DNR’s reluctance to allow more than 15 percent of the lake to be treated.
By Shelly Finzen
The annual Lake Benton Lake Management Meeting was held Saturday, July 14. The meeting was open to the public and guests included representatives from the Lake Benton Lake Association, the City of Lake Benton, and other locals.
