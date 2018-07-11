Commissioners hear SWHHS financial update

By Tammy Mathison

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners heard from Nancy Walker, Deputy Director of Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS), who provided a financial update. Walker said that last fall, Director Beth Wilmes had spoken with the Commissioners about the “significant” financial issues SWHHS was having, forecasting a potential budget overage that could reach into the million dollar range. Walker was pleased to report that through several measures taken by SWHHS, including putting a pause on hiring, they have 15 positions open that have not been replaced, providing only required trainings, better utilization of cars, changes in IT and office supplies, and the list went on. Walker said the result is that “we have a much better financial standing than this time last year.”

