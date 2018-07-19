“Footloose” opens July 26 at the Lake Benton Opera House



The Lake Benton Opera House production of “Footloose: The Musical” opens July 26. Pictured is Graham Petersen (right) explaining to his friends all the things his mama taught him in the song “Mama Says.” Pictured on the left, clockwise from top left, are Jacob Haen of Minneota, Noah Greer of Lake Benton, Emma Lipinski of Ivanhoe, Luke Bielfeldt of Brookings, South Dakota and Jackson Jeremiason of Minneota.

By Mark Wilmes

The Lake Benton Opera House will be presenting its 2018 summer musical, “Footloose: The Musical,” beginning Thursday, July 26. The show is an adapta­tion of the hit 1984 movie starring Kevin Bacon, John Lithgow and Lori Singer. The film was loosely based on events that took place in the rural town of Elmore City, Oklahoma.

