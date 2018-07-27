“Footloose: The Musical” is a show you don’t want to miss
Pictured from left— Jackson Jeremiason of Minneota, Emma Lipinski of Ivanhoe, Graham Petersen of Tyler, Noah Greer of Lake Benton and Jacob Haen of Minneota rehearse a scene for “Footloose: The Musical,” opening Thursday at the Lake Benton Opera House.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton Opera House’s summer show, “Footloose: The Musical,” will open this week with a talented cast of nearly 50 and a crew of 11. With so much talent and several hit songs, this is a show that should not be missed.
The story focuses on the conflict between Ren McCormick, a big-city boy who moves to a small, rural community, and Reverend Shaw Moore, the local pastor who insists on running the town from his pulpit…
