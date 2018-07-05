“Footloose: The Musical” is shaping up



Rehearsals are ongoing for the Lake Benton Opera House production of “Footloose: The Musical,” opening July 26. Pictured learning choreography last week, from left to right, are Mary Porter of Marshall, Emma Kampmann of Elkton, South Dakota, choreographer (and Minneota native) Sonya LaTorre of Sparta, New Jersey, Ian Lundgren of Brookings, South Dakota, Jackson Jeremiason of Minneota, Luke Bielfeldt of Brookings, Cecilia Rabaey of Minneota, Liz Voit of Minneota, Brianna Pattison of Lake Benton, Annie Nichols of Tyler, Ellie Frahm of Tyler, Jocelyn Klein of Tyler and Crystal Enga of Marshall.

