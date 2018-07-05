Lake Benton 18u comes in third in Watertown Tournament



Tournament award winners— Maddie Nelson for her superior defensive performance in Game 2 vs. Le Sueur-Henderson, Adrianna Johnson for her 14-strikeout pitching performance in Game 1 vs. the Wildcats, and Jazzy Prins for her 2-3 hitting performance (including a deep homerun) in Game 3 vs. Primetime from Watertown.

On Saturday and Sun­day, June 23-24, the Lake Benton 18u Girls Fastpitch Team traveled to Water­town, South Dakota to compete in the Premier Throwdown Tournament.

The first game would see Lake Benton in a rematch from the weekend before against the Wildcats from the Hartford Area. The top of the first would start with Lake Benton jumping out in front on a base hit from Jazzy Prins, a sacri­fice bunt from Adrianna Johnson and a base hit from Makayla Shriver to score Prins. Pitcher Adri­anna Johnson would hold that narrow lead with her dominating pitching per­formance of 14 strikeouts in six innings pitched.

