Lake Benton 18u comes in third in Watertown Tournament
Tournament award winners— Maddie Nelson for her superior defensive performance in Game 2 vs. Le Sueur-Henderson, Adrianna Johnson for her 14-strikeout pitching performance in Game 1 vs. the Wildcats, and Jazzy Prins for her 2-3 hitting performance (including a deep homerun) in Game 3 vs. Primetime from Watertown.
On Saturday and Sunday, June 23-24, the Lake Benton 18u Girls Fastpitch Team traveled to Watertown, South Dakota to compete in the Premier Throwdown Tournament.
The first game would see Lake Benton in a rematch from the weekend before against the Wildcats from the Hartford Area. The top of the first would start with Lake Benton jumping out in front on a base hit from Jazzy Prins, a sacrifice bunt from Adrianna Johnson and a base hit from Makayla Shriver to score Prins. Pitcher Adrianna Johnson would hold that narrow lead with her dominating pitching performance of 14 strikeouts in six innings pitched.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Sports | Comments Off