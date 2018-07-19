Lake Benton 18U wins at home



The Lake Benton 18u girls softball team hosted Dell Rapids at DeZeeuw Field on Tuesday, July 10. Lake Benton finished on top in both games, 18-1 and 10-0. Pictured in the front row are Liz Prins, Jasmine Jensen and Adrianna Johnson. In back are April Haupert, Jessa Nibbelink, Sydney Mauch, Makayla Shriver, Paige Ahrendt and Shelby Versaevel.

On Tuesday, July 10 the Lake Benton 18u Fastpitch team played host to the team from Dell Rapids, South Dakota at DeZeeuw Field.

In Game 1, Lake Benton would jump out right away with five runs in the top of the first inning with the big blow delivered on a third run home run by second basemen Liz Prins. Pitcher Adrianna Johnson would then shut down Dells in the bottom of the first with two strikeouts…

