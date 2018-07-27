Lake Benton Area Foundation awards $5,000 in 2018 grants
July 27, 2018
Lake Benton Elementary School teachers received grants from the Lake Benton Area Foundation (LBAF). Pictured from left are Darcy Miller of the LBAF, first grade teacher Deb Rouge, second grade teacher Alyssa Christensen, third grade teacher Angie Coe and Pam Veire of the LBAF.
Submitted by Margo Sik
Lake Benton Area Foundation is proud to announce its 2018 grant recipients. Grants are made from earnings from the Lake Benton Area Foundation’s endowment fund. Donations are always welcome.
We are pleased to award a total of $5,000 to the following applicants:Lake Benton Volunteers for Education—$350 for portable basketball scoreboard;…
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off