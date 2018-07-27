Lake Benton Area Foundation awards $5,000 in 2018 grants



Lake Benton Elementary School teachers received grants from the Lake Benton Area Foundation (LBAF). Pictured from left are Darcy Miller of the LBAF, first grade teacher Deb Rouge, second grade teacher Alyssa Christensen, third grade teacher Angie Coe and Pam Veire of the LBAF.

Submitted by Margo Sik

Lake Benton Area Foun­dation is proud to an­nounce its 2018 grant re­cipients. Grants are made from earnings from the Lake Benton Area Foun­dation’s endowment fund. Donations are always wel­come.

We are pleased to award a total of $5,000 to the fol­lowing applicants:Lake Benton Volunteers for Education—$350 for portable basketball scoreboard;…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.