Lake Benton Class of 1968 celebrates 50 years



The Lake Benton High School Class of 1968 held their 50-year class reunion over Saddle Horse Holiday at the Hole in-the-Mountain Park Chalet. A great time was had by all. Those attending, pictured left to right, are Pam Trautman Hansen, Diane Bressler Peach, Rich Maire, Elana VanDrunen Nomeland, Martin Ritter, Kevin Krog, Kathryn Stewart Elliott, Bill Jolitz, Scott Trautman, Dennis Nelsen, Jim Huska, Wanda Bartling Jolitz, Dave Newell, Nancy Meyer Hughes, Wendy Truckenmiller Rychley, Richard Andersen, Janet Rourk Weiner, Mike Carpenter, Ardith Nieman Simon, Mike Weber, Bette Meyer McClaran and Jill Meyer Borresen.

