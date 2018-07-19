Lake Benton Class of 1993 reunites



On Friday night, June 15, the Class of 1993 got together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their graduation from Lake Benton High School. Those able to attend included, pictured left to right in front, Dan Johansen, Jerid Johnson, Chris Nibbe and Wade Serreyn. In back are Stacy (Lopau) Doyscher, Aaron Doyscher, Michelle (Carpenter) Pajari, Kris (Lopau) Carson , Zoe Petersen, Carrie (Bressler) Forster , Kari (Winkler) Winquist and Becky (Lichtsinn) Laleman.

