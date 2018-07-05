Lake Benton native Dave Trautman is honored for dedication to fastpitch softball



Lake Benton native Dave Trautman was inducted into the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in June for his dedication to high school softball.

By Shelly Finzen

The month of June was a month of honor for Lake Benton native Dave Trautman. He was inducted into the Minnesota Fastpitch High School Coaches Association on June 10 and threw out the first pitch for the All-Star games. Then, on June 17, Dave was honored at Target Field by being presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Coaching Girls Fastpitch Softball by the Minnesota Minute Men and Minnesota Twins.

Dave has spent a total of 36 years of his life coaching fastpitch softball at the high school level, with wife Patti by his side the entire time. “She was our scorekeeper the entire 36 years,” Dave said. He coached and taught in the Beardsley and Beardsley-Browns Valley School System for 16 years then coached and taught in the Frazee school system for 20 years. The last 14 of those years were spent as the Activities Director/Dean of Students at Frazee…

