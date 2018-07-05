Lincoln County Commissioners elaborate on border-to-border internet

By Shelly Finzen

As reported by Hendricks Pioneer editor Tammy Mathison, Lincoln County is considering investing in high speed internet that will cover the entire county. Recently, Lake Benton Valley Journal editor Shelly Finzen spoke to Lincoln County Commissioner Board Chair Mic VanDeVere about the county’s intentions.

Lincoln County would like to invest in broadband internet, as opposed to dial-up. According to VanDeVere, “Broadband is high speed internet with phone capabilities but no TV service.” …

