Lincoln County moves forward in border-to-border broadband project



The Lincoln County Commissioners met with Vince Robinson of DSI and Bryan Roth of ITC to discuss the likelihood of giving Lincoln County border-to-border high speed internet. Involved in the discussion were, clockwise from far left, Jack Vizecky, Mic VanDeVere, Rick Hamer, Deb Vierhuf, Bryan Roth, Vince Robinson and Joe Drietz.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Commis­sioners met for a special meeting on Monday, July 23. Commission­er Corey Sik was absent from the meeting. Although other topics were discussed, the main focus of the meeting was to speak with ITC CEO Bryan Roth concerning the border-to-border broadband project the county wants com­pleted…

