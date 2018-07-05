Local donors help Avera Wellness Center
July 5, 2018
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Once again residents of Tyler and the surrounding communities have stepped up to fill a need for the Avera Wellness Center in Tyler. Abby Ennenga, Executive Director of the Avera Marshall Foundation, said donations requested and received last winter have purchased a new piece of equipment.
“We are really excited that we have a new treadmill here in the wellness center,” Ennenga said. “It is replacing a piece of equipment that was at its end of life.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.