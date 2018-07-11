Local gals’ Dell Rapids Ace Hardware softball team takes first in 18U tourney



The Dell Rapids Ace Hardware 18U Softball Team won the 2018 SESFA league tournament. Members of the winning team, pictured left to right in front, are Bergan Weiland, Hannah Heiberger, Olivia Stelzer, Rhaegyn Petersen, Cassy Geraets, Sam Price and Elly Schultz; in back are Head Coach Jen Alderson, Assistant Coach Wayne Mortrude, Zoe Mortrude, Makayla Shriver, Cora Alderson, Hannah Sims, Sydney Johnson, Assistant Coach Jessica Schultz and Assistant Coach Jill Petersen.

The Dell Rapids Ace Hardware softball team placed first in the 2018 Sioux Empire Fastpitch Softball Association 18U league tournament. The nine-team tournament was held July 7-8 at Sher­man Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

In the first round, Ace Hardware defeated In­ferno 13-5…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.