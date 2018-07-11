Mayor announces that the Tollefson document available to the public



Following the July 2 city council meeting, city trustees toured the Lake Benton Area Community and Events Center.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on July 1 at the Heritage Center/City Office.

Mayor Worth announced that the settlement agreement with former Police Chief Thor Tollefson had been received and the document will be printed as a legal advertisement in the Lake Benton Valley Journal in the July 18 edition of the paper. The document is also available for the public to view at the city office during regular business hours.

