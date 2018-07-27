Memorial dedicated to those who sacrifice for us



The veterans and spouses of veterans attending the dedication, pictured left to right in front, are Diane Evers, Betty Klitzke, Lois Crooks, Jean Carr, Florence Rochel and Berniece Christensen. In back are Don Evers, Bill Klitzke, Butch Rochel, Pastor Daren Junker, Ray Hurd and Dale Rochel.

By Nancy Mulder

A short dedication ceremony was held Sat­urday, July 21, 9 a.m. at the new memorial on Highway 75 just north of the motel. This memo­rial has been a dream for Jim and Carol Sorenson for many years, and now is there for all to see and remember…

