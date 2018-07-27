July 19, 1954 – July 19, 2018

Memorial services for Michael Dahl, age 64 of Ty­ler, are Wednesday, July 25, 11 a.m. at Tyler Alliance Church in Tyler. Visitation with viewing was Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. at Tyler Alliance Church. Burial will be in Danebod Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Jo­hansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral. com.

Michael Allen Dahl was born July 19, 1954 to Je­rome and Barb (Holmes) Dahl in Tyler. On May 30, 2007 Mike married Diane Hagberg in San Francisco, California. He passed away on his 64th birthday, July 19, at Avera Tyler Hospital in Tyler.

Mike is survived by his wife Diane; his children— Ashley Dahl, Brittany Dahl and Casey Dahl, all of of Little Falls, and Mikey Dahl of Minneapolis; three grandchildren; his mother Barb Dahl of Tyler; brother, Bruce (Barb) Dahl of Tyler; and sister Susan Rutledge of Lewistown, Montana; and many other relatives and friends. He was pre­ceded in death by his fa­ther Jerome Dahl, brother Jerry Dahl, grandparents Grace and Chris Dahl and Art and Tiny Holmes, uncle Elsworth Holmes; aunts Grace Dahlin and Marylon Robertson, sister-in-law Gail Marie Dahl, and his niece and godchild, Jessica Williams.