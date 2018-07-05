Prairie Day at Hole-in-the-Mountain



Eight people gathered at the Hole-in-the-Mountain Preserve for Prairie Day, sponsored in a joint effort by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Minnesota Zoo. Joe Blastick of TNC and Emily Royer led the program. During the program, participants learned about the Dakota skipper reintroduction program and the local plants and wildlife. The group was on hand as 13 skippers were released and they were treated with seeing an endangered Henslow sparrow. “It was a good day to be out on the prairie,” Blastick said.

