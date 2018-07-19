Ribs and chicken night draws a good crowd, raises money for RFL



The Country House Supper Club in Lake Benton was filled on Sunday evening for the Relay For Life Chicken and Ribs Fundraiser. Around 100 people stopped in to help raise money for the CUREious George/Cancermals Relay team. Donations were received through the sale of food, tips and sale of Brau Brothers beer. Members of the Relay team helped serve the event and a representative from Brau Brothers was on hand with samples of their products.

By Shelly Finzen

The CUREious George/Cancermals Relay For Life team earnings grew over the weekend, thanks to the Relay For Life All-you-can-eat Chicken and Ribs fundraiser held at The Country House in Lake Benton on Sunday evening. According to owner Tony Schwing, “The fundraiser was a huge success!”

The event had very little advertising and was planned on short notice, but that did not seem to hamper the overwhelming support from the Lake Benton community…

