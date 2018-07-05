Stuefen new Weekend Winner Hero



Janel Stuefen creates fairy gardens and greeting cards as a hobby. She has raised nearly $500 in support for Weekend Winners through the sale of these creations.

Since January, 2017, CCNI has been supply­ing schools with weekly backpacks of food for the Weekend Winners back­pack program. We have served 85 children this past school year in Lake Benton, Ivanhoe and Hen­dricks schools.

