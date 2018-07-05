Stuefen new Weekend Winner Hero
July 5, 2018
Janel Stuefen creates fairy gardens and greeting cards as a hobby. She has raised nearly $500 in support for Weekend Winners through the sale of these creations.
Since January, 2017, CCNI has been supplying schools with weekly backpacks of food for the Weekend Winners backpack program. We have served 85 children this past school year in Lake Benton, Ivanhoe and Hendricks schools.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off