SW Minnesota has had an above average weather year
July 11, 2018
Photo courtesy of Karissa Olsen
MNDOT closed portions of US Highway 14 on July 2 due to flooding.
By Shelly Finzen
Southwest Minnesota is known for temperamental weather patterns, but the area does not typically see rainfalls or temperatures such as were experienced in LincolnCounty last month. The unusual weather appears to be a national phenomenon, according to a report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) on July 9.
According to the report, the United States has experienced six weather- and climate-related disasters so far in 2018, which have resulted in an excess of $1 billion in damages for each incident…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.