SW Minnesota has had an above average weather year



Photo courtesy of Karissa Olsen

MNDOT closed portions of US Highway 14 on July 2 due to flooding.

By Shelly Finzen

Southwest Minnesota is known for temperamental weather patterns, but the area does not typically see rainfalls or temperatures such as were experienced in LincolnCounty last month. The unusual weath­er appears to be a national phenomenon, according to a report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) on July 9.

According to the report, the United States has ex­perienced six weather- and climate-related disasters so far in 2018, which have resulted in an excess of $1 billion in damages for each incident…

