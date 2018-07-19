

As the T-ball season comes to an end, the teams smiled for a quick photo. On the younger team, pictured left to right in front, are is Harper Kahler, Sawyer Prosch, Addison Castle, Jasper Tuszynski, Lucas Osland, Abby Sik, Malahna Bloom and Adam Houselog; in back are Coach Brooklyn Nielsen, Cooper Guza, Rigen Kahler, Griffin Rouge, Mya Rochel, Coleson Slegers, Ben Houselog, Pyper Johnson, Brooklyn Demuth, Brystel Kuehl, Macy Nordmeyer and Grayson Livermore, Not pictured are Gabe Johnson, Brody Eickhoff and Sylas Determan.



Members of the older T-ball team, left to right in front, are Addison Osland, Quinn Slegers, Logan McConnell and Silver Rochel; in back are Merrick Bloom, Whyatt Halling, Stella Sik, Jerika Koopman, Summer Rochel, Jacob Houselog and Coach Hunter Nielsen. Not pictured are Elizabeth Determan and Ben Arteaga.