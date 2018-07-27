Technology planning discussed by school board

July 27, 2018

school board woelber DSC_0049
Loy Woelber sat in on his first School Board meeting as Lake Benton Superintendent on Wednesday, July 18.

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regu­lar meeting on Wednesday, July 18. Loy Woelber was on hand for his first meet­ing as Lake Benton Super­intendent.
Board member Janell DeVries explained that the Lake Benton Volunteers for Education (LBVE) were prepared to donate $10,000 toward technol­ogy…

