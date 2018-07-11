The Country House will sponsor a Relay For Life fundraiser



The CUREious George/Cancermals Relay For Life team will be helping out with the fundraiser meal. Pictured from left are Tony Schwing, owner of The Country House Supper Club, Kathy Wilmes, Mark Wilmes, and Jocelyn Klein.

The Lincoln County Relay For Life event was held Friday, June 22, where more than $28,000 was raised for cancer research. The fight is not over, however, and neither are the fundraising efforts. On Sunday, July 15, The Country House Supper Club in Lake Benton will host an all-you-can-eat chicken and ribs buffet. The idea is to help Relay For Life of Lincoln County raise their goal of $33,000 by the Aug. 20 deadline…

