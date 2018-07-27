University of Minnesota salutes 2018 Farm Families of the Year
July 27, 2018
Jorgensens of Tyler chosen for Lincoln County
Eighty-one families from throughout Minnesota are being honored as 2018 Farm Families of the Year by the University of Minnesota.
The farm families will be recognized in ceremonies beginning at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9 at the annual Minnesota Farmfest on the Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls. The event is in the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center on the estate grounds.
The families were chosen by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to enhancing and supporting agriculture…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off