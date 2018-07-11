Wildcats move on with a win



The Wildcats will advance to the semifinal playoffs after their victory over the Bucks.

Submitted by

Michael Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats advanced to the semi-final round of the SPFL playoffs by de­feating the North Iowa Bucks 34-26 on Saturday, July 7 in Lake Benton. The Wildcats played this game short-handed, as they only had 19 players on hand; one of them got hurt early, leaving them with 18. The Wildcats were missing all but two starters on their defense and found themselves down by a score of 26-14 at halftime.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.